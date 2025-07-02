Medaram Jatara to Be Held from January 28 to 31

Warangal: The Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara Pujarula Sangham announced that the Mega Tribal Fair, Medaram Jatara, will be held from January 28 to 31 during Magamasam. The dates were confirmed at a meeting at the temple’s executive office in Medaram, Tadvai mandal, Mulugu district.

Organised biennially by the state government, the Sammakka and Saralamma Jatara takes place at the Medaram Temple. Ahead of the fair, temple staff and villagers will together cleanse the shrine and its premises.

Speaking to the Deccan Chronicle, association general secretary Chanda Gopal Rao said the festival, also known as the Telangana Kumbh Mela, begins on Wednesday, January 28, with Saralamma, Govindaraju, and Pagididdaraju being installed as the presiding deities. On January 27, the “Manda Moligadam” ritual and “Gudi Shuddhikaran” (temple purification) will be performed.

On Thursday, January 29, Goddess Sammakka will be carried from the forest to the temple grounds. Friday, January 30, will feature special rituals and prayers to Sammakka, Saralamma, Govindaraju, and Pagididdaraju. The festival concludes on Saturday, January 31, with internal prayers and the application of turmeric and vermillion by temple priests, after which the deities are ceremonially returned to the forest in the “Vana Pravesham” ritual.

Gopal Rao urged district authorities to make all necessary arrangements on a permanent basis, noting that announcing the dates well in advance should help accommodate the lakhs of devotees who travel from across Telangana and neighbouring states.