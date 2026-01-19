Medaram Jatara On The Lines of Kumbh Mela: CM Revanth Reddy

Medaram: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that the government would conduct the world's biggest biennial tribal festival — the Medaram Jatara — on the lines of the Kumbh Mela.

Participating in a cultural event at Medaram on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that he had accomplished the development of Medaram Gaddelu and the tribal shrine with all facilities which will be dedicated to people on Monday.

After chairing the first Cabinet in Medaram, the CM said the Medaram festival was a historical event which symbolises courage transformed into divinity.

Revanth Reddy said that Sammakka and Saralamma had led a revolt against the Kakatiya dynasty. He also noted that he ahd embarked on a padayatra from Medaram on February 6, 2023, with a resolve to dethrone the BRS government. “With the blessings of the Goddesses, the people's covernment came to power,” he said. "I consider it my good fortune to develop Medaram.”

Development of the works and stone structures were completed within 100 days before the beginning of the tribal festival. “It is a unique opportunity to attend such a big event,” he noted. Revanth Reddy said arrangements were being made to ensure continuous flow of water in the 'Jampanna vagu' in Medaram by diverting water from Ramappa and Laknavaram.