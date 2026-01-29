Medaram Jatara Is Tribal Maha Kumbh: Oram

WARANGAL (MULUGU): Union minister for tribal affairs Jual Oram on Thursday hailed the Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara as the Maha Kumbh Mela of the tribal community during his visit to Medaram in Mulugu district, accompanied by Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy.

After offering prayers at the shrine, Oram said the Centre remains committed to preserving tribal heritage and is supporting the mega festival by sanctioning ₹3 crore every year for the jatara.

The Union ministers were received at the temple entrance with traditional tribal honours and drum beats by state ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Seethakka and Adluri Laxman Kumar. In keeping with tradition, the dignitaries offered Tulabharam (jaggery equal to their body weight) to the presiding deities.

Addressing the media, Oram described the jatara as the largest tribal congregation in the country and said he was visiting the shrine after a gap of 20 years, following directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that the Centre has arranged special trains and is extending full financial and logistical support to manage the massive influx of pilgrims.

On tribal welfare initiatives, the minister said ₹1 lakh crore has been allocated under the Dharati Aaba Tribal Village Development Abhiyan, ₹24,000 crore under the PM JANMAN scheme, and 23 Ekalavya Model Residential Schools have been sanctioned exclusively for Telangana.

Kishan Reddy detailed infrastructure investments in the region, stating that ₹80 crore has been earmarked for tourism development in Mulugu, Laknavaram and Bogatha Waterfalls, while ₹140 crore has been allocated for the Ramappa Temple. He also confirmed that work has commenced on the ₹890-crore Sammakka–Saralamma Central Tribal University, which is expected to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister soon.

The visit concluded with the Union ministers thanking the state government and local officials for effective coordination in managing the lakhs of devotees attending the month-long festivities.