Medaram Jatara Can’t Be National Festival: Kishan

Warangal: Granting national festival status to the Medaram Jatara is not feasible, as no festival in the country currently holds such a designation, said Union minister for culture, tourism and development of the North Eastern Region, G. Kishan Reddy, during his visit to Warangal on Saturday. He arrived in the city by Vande Bharat Express.

The minister first inspected the Warangal Railway Station, reviewed ongoing development works, and directed officials to complete all tasks quickly. He also took part in a “Chai Pe Charcha” interaction with staff at the station canteen, discussing their issues and facilities.

Later, Kishan Reddy visited the Bhadrakali and Thousand Pillar temples and offered prayers. He expressed dissatisfaction with the slow progress of the development works at the Thousand Pillar Temple.

Speaking to the media, Kishan Reddy reiterated the Central government’s commitment to the development of Medaram Jatara, Asia’s largest tribal fair held once every two years. However, he clarified that the long-standing demand of the Telangana Government to declare it a national festival cannot be accepted, though he would bring the matter to the notice of the Union tribal affairs and tourism ministries.

He said the Central government is giving special priority to the development of the united Warangal region, citing restoration works at the Ramappa and Thousand Pillar Temples. He noted that funds are being provided through schemes such as the PRASAD Scheme, including ₹150 crore for the development of Ramappa. He expressed concern that although the Centre is ready to provide improved facilities for devotees at places like Ramappa, the State Government has not responded to letters seeking cooperation.

He added that the Centre has allocated funds for Warangal as a Heritage City and Smart City, and pointed to the successful reconstruction of the mandapam at the Thousand Pillar Temple.