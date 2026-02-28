Medaram Infrastructure Built To Last For 200 Years: Ponguleti

WARANGAL: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Saturday said renovation works at the Sammakka-Saralamma Temple in Medaram were undertaken with a long-term vision to last for the next 200 years.

Accompanied by panchayat raj minister Seethakka, he offered prayers at the temple and inspected ongoing post-Jatara development works in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district.

After reviewing stone structures, main arches and sandstone carvings around the Gaddelu, the minister said the success of the 2026 Maha Jatara was due to coordinated efforts of the administration.

He stated that of the Rs 251 crore sanctioned by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, about 95 per cent of the works were completed ahead of the festival. He directed officials and contractors to complete the remaining works at the earliest and ensure clearance of pending bills.

Srinivas Reddy said the government was preparing a plan to ensure perennial flow in the Jampanna Vagu by diverting Godavari waters.

He said five check dams would be constructed to maintain water levels, enabling devotees to take holy dips throughout the year. He added that temples along the Godavari basin, from Basara to Bhadrachalam, would be taken up for development.

Minister Seethakka said a review was conducted immediately after the Jatara to address pending infrastructure works.

She announced that a second master plan for Medaram was being prepared, including proposals for beautification of two lakes, construction of a permanent R&B guest house and a media centre.

She said the four-day biennial fair recorded a turnout of 1.55 crore devotees. During the review meeting at Haritha Hotel, the Ministers inspected sanitation, drainage and CC roads. Seethakka warned of action against those spreading misinformation regarding the Jatara’s management.

District Collector T.S. Divakara, SP Sudheer Ramnath Kekan and senior officials of the R&B and Endowments departments attended the meeting. Officials were instructed to maintain quality standards in permanent constructions to meet increasing pilgrim footfall.