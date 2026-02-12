 Top
Medaram Hundi Collection Touches Rs 13.51 Crore

12 Feb 2026 9:01 PM IST

The Medaram temple executive officer confirmed that the counting process had concluded

Medaram Hundi Collection Touches Rs 13.51 Crore
Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Jatara. (Source: X)

Adilabad: The counting of hundi collections from the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara has been completed, with the total amount reaching Rs 13.51 crore, announced endowments department officials on Thursday.

Out of the 828 Hundis placed during the jatara, counting began on February 5 and continued until 6 pm on Thursday. The Medaram temple executive officer confirmed that the counting process had concluded.

The counting was carried out under tight police security at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Kalyana Mandapam in Hanumakonda town. Officials said the total Hundi collection amounted to Rs 13,52,76,275, while the income from e-Hundis stood at Rs 21,36,607.

Devotees offered Indian and foreign currency, as well as gold and silver, including Indian currency notes that are no longer in circulation, during the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara.

Around 300 officials from the endowments department and volunteers were involved in the counting process.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
