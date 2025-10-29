Medaram Gets Festive Makeover

WARANGAL: Principal secretary to the Chief Minister, K.S. Srinivasa Raju, directed officials from various departments to expedite and maintain high quality in all developmental works for the upcoming Sammakka and Saralamma Maha Jatara.

Accompanied by district collector T.S. Diwakar and R&B engineer-in-chief Mohan Naik, he personally inspected the progress of the works after offering prayers at the temple in Medaram, Tadvai mandal, Mulugu district, on Wednesday.

Srinivasa Raju noted that the major tribal festival is scheduled from January 20 to 31 next year and expressed satisfaction with the pace of work on the new premises and road widening projects. He instructed contractors to complete all works on time and directed officials to monitor progress continuously to ensure zero compromise on quality.

He also pointed out that the works must be carried out without causing inconvenience to devotees currently visiting the temple and that all projects should be durable and long-lasting.

Engineers from the R&B, panchayat raj, and electricity departments, along with contractors, endowments department officials, and temple priests, participated in the inspection.



