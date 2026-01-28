'Medaram 2.0' To Work As Digital Beat Officer To Secure Jatara

Warangal: The police department has rolled out ‘’Medaram 2.0", a next-generation security plan anchored on the TG-Quest (Telangana Government–Quest for Unified Electronic Surveillance and Tracking) AI-integrated drone policing system for the Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara at Medaram in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district.

Designed to eliminate blind spots across the sprawling 30-sq-km festival area, the technology-driven bandobast aims to safeguard an estimated three crore devotees attending the world’s largest tribal fair.

TG-Quest marks a significant advance in festival policing. Moving beyond reliance on manpower alone, the system functions as a digital beat officer. A fleet of AI-enabled drones and high-altitude helium balloons fitted with pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras provides uninterrupted live feeds from about 300 metres, ensuring 360-degree surveillance.

Using AI analytics, the system counts crowds in real time. When density at sensitive locations such as the Gaddelu (altars) or the Jampanna Vagu bathing ghats crosses safe thresholds, instant alerts are transmitted to the Command Control Centre to avert stampede-like situations. The network also includes Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) at 10 locations for traffic regulation and facial recognition technology to trace offenders and missing persons.

To prevent a repeat of earlier incidents in which nearly 30,000 people went missing, authorities have introduced geo-tagged, wristband-style smart tags for vulnerable persons at registration counters in Pasra and Tadvai. The tags store guardian contact details and addresses in Telugu, English, Hindi and Tamil. If someone is found alone, police or volunteers can scan the QR code using a smartphone to trigger an immediate reunification process.

During a recent inspection of Jampanna Vagu development works, panchayat raj minister Seethakka, along with police officials, noticed a young girl crying after being separated from her parents. The minister intervened and directed the police and Command Control Centre to issue a high-priority alert.

Using the festival’s internal communication network and the Missing Persons Tracking System, officials traced the parents within minutes. The minister personally reunited the child with her family, an episode that later went viral as a reflection of responsive governance. Officials said the successful blend of TG-Quest’s high-tech surveillance and compassionate, ground-level intervention underscores the government’s resolve to make the Medaram Maha Jatara the safest in its history.