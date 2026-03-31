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Medapati Prakash Reddy Reappointed BJP State Executive Member

Telangana
31 March 2026 10:28 PM IST

His contribution to social service, support to party workers during difficult times and efforts towards strengthening the BJP in the constituency were key factors behind his reappointment: Party sources

Medapati Prakash Reddy Reappointed BJP State Executive Member
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Senior BJP leader Medapati Prakash Reddy— DC Image

NIZAMABAD: Senior BJP leader Medapati Prakash Reddy has been appointed as a state executive member of the party for the second time.

The party high command issued orders in this regard on Tuesday. Prakash Reddy, a senior leader from the Bodhan Assembly constituency and chairman of the MPR Foundation, has been recognised for his continued service, dedication to the party and leadership qualities.

Party sources said his contribution to social service, support to party workers during difficult times and efforts towards strengthening the BJP in the constituency were key factors behind his reappointment.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
senior BJP leader Prakash Reddy party high command Bodhan Assembly constituency nizamabad news Telangana 
India Southern States Telangana Nizamabad 
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