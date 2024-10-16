Telangana: 7 family members drown after car plunges into canal

At least seven members of a family were drowned when the car in which they were travelling rammed a railing pillar and fell into a canal at Usirikapalli village under Shivampet police limits in Medak district on Wednesday.Police suspect that over speeding might have led to the tragic mishap. All the deceased were identified and they belonged to different thandas in Shivampet mandal.

The driver Nam Singh suffered injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital.



Shivampet sub-inspector D. Mahipal Reddy said that they were returning from a place of worship in a nearby village on Wednesday morning.

When the vehicle was near a bridge in Usirikapalli village, Nam Singh lost control and rammed a railing pillar. The impact was such that the vehicle fell into the canal.

The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for postmortem. A case was registered by Shivampet police.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed his grief and directed the officials to extend financial assistance to the aggrieved families.

The deceased included Danavath Shiva Ram (55), his wife Danavath Durgi (45), Maloth Anitha (30), her daughters Maloth Bindu (14) and Maloth Sravani (12), Gugloth Shanthi (45) and her 16-year-old daughter Gugloth Mamatha.