Medak revenue inspector caught by ACB for accepting bribe

Hyderabad: Nakirekanti Janaiah, a revenue inspector at the Municipal Office in Medak town was caught red-handed by Telangana ACB officials while accepting a bribe.

He had demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant and was caught accepting Rs 12,000 in exchange for conducting an inquiry into a mutation application related to an open plot. The report was to be submitted to the Municipal Commissioner of Medak Town.

Further investigation is underway.