Medak revenue inspector caught by ACB for accepting bribe

11 March 2025 6:05 PM IST

He had demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant and was caught accepting Rs 12,000.

For conducting an inquiry into a mutation application related to an open plot.

Hyderabad: Nakirekanti Janaiah, a revenue inspector at the Municipal Office in Medak town was caught red-handed by Telangana ACB officials while accepting a bribe.

He had demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant and was caught accepting Rs 12,000 in exchange for conducting an inquiry into a mutation application related to an open plot. The report was to be submitted to the Municipal Commissioner of Medak Town.
Further investigation is underway.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
