Medak Pounded by Heavy Rains, Normal Life Hit

Medak: Heavy rain lashed Medak district on Thursday, disrupting normal life and inundating several low-lying areas. Localities such as Ramdas Chowrasta, Gandhinagar, and Brundhavan colonies were submerged following the downpour.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS), Medak recorded the highest rainfall in the state, with the Medak (RDO Office) area receiving 176.5 mm. Rajpally in Medak followed with 132.5 mm, while Gundlapalle in Nalgonda district recorded 112.5 mm.

Other areas that received significant rainfall include Kulcharam in Medak (87 mm), Pathur in Medak (81 mm), and Nagapur in Haveli Ghanpur (64.5 mm). Wanaparthy’s Pangal mandal registered 61.3 mm, while Chevella in Ranga Reddy district recorded 60.8 mm.

Several mandals in Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Kamareddy districts also experienced moderate showers, ranging between 40 mm and 55 mm.



