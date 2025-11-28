Medak MP Raghunandan Rao Promises To Push To Name New Patancheru Hospital after Dr. Kishan Rao

Hyderabad:Intellectuals Forum convener Kasba Shankar Rao urged Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao to have the state-of-the-art hospital constructed with Rs 300 crore CSR funds at Patancheru be named after the late Dr Kishan Rao, who was was instrumental in raising funds from polluting companies after a prolonged legal fight. The hospital is ready for inauguration by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Shankar Rao said that Raghunandan Rao had pledged to press for the hospital to bear Dr Kishan Rao's name as a tribute, during his meeting with the Chief Minister.



Shankar Rao said Dr Kishan Rao was a pioneer environmentalist and people’s doctor who fought against industrial pollution in Patancheru. Dr Kishan Rao had taken cases to the Supreme Court and secured `567 crore corporate social responsibility funds for the community.



Dr Kishan Rao was known for campaigning against pollution and aiding local farmers and residents. Supporters, including BJP state chief N. Ramachandra Rao and intellectuals from the industrial area, have backed the naming demand and plan to approach the Chief Minister with a formal request, Shankar Rao said.