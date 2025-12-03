Medak Mandal Surveyor Held in Rs.20,000 Bribe Case

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested Srinivas, a Mandal Surveyor at the office of the Tahsildar in Yeldurthy Mandal, Medak district, when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.20,000 from a complainant through a private survey trainee Guduri Sharath Kumar Goud for doing official favour.

The bribe was demanded for conducting a survey and issuing a survey report for the agricultural land of the complainant's mother-in-law. The tainted bribe amount of 20,000 was recovered from Goud, the ACB officials said, adding that the accused performed his public duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage.

The ACB officials produced the arrested persons before a special court for ACB cases after which the court remanded them to judicial custody. The details of the complainant are withheld for security reasons.