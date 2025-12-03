Medak Mandal Surveyor Held for Taking Rs.20,000 Bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested Srinivas, a mandal surveyor at the tahsildar’s office in Yeldurthy Mandal, Medak district, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 through a private survey trainee, Guduri Sharath Kumar Goud, for extending an official favour.

According to ACB officials, the bribe was demanded for conducting a survey and issuing a survey report for the agricultural land belonging to the complainant’s mother-in-law. The tainted amount of Rs 20,000 was recovered from Goud. Officials said the accused had dishonestly performed his public duty to obtain an undue advantage. The arrested persons were produced before the Special Court for ACB Cases, which remanded them to judicial custody. The complainant’s details have been withheld for security reasons.