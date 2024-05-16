Medak: Agriculture Officer Lands in ACB Net

Hyderabad: An Agriculture officer has been caught red-handedly by the ACB officials for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 in Narsapur of Medak on Thursday.



The officer has been identified as B. Anil Kumar, Mandal Agriculture Officer.

The officer demanded the complainant to process the application and to forward the same for issuance of trase license on the name of Shiva Shakti Agro Agencies.

He was arrested and produced before the Addl. Special Judge for ACB Cases Court at Hyderabad.