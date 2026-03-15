Mechanical Engineering Scholars Seek NET Inclusion

Hyderabad: Research scholars in Mechanical Engineering say they are unable to apply for several fellowships because the subject is not included in the University Grants Commission’s National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) list of examination subjects.

Qualifying in UGC NET or the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research NET (CSIR NET) is mandatory for many fellowship schemes available to PhD students. However, Mechanical Engineering does not appear as a subject option, leaving many researchers without a pathway to financial support.

Research scholar J. Dilip said the situation has placed many doctoral students in difficulty. “Mechanical Engineering is not included in the NET subject list. Because of this, research scholars in the discipline cannot even apply for fellowships that require NET qualification,” he explained.

Students say the problem affects several doctoral scholars, particularly those from economically weaker backgrounds who rely on fellowships to sustain their studies. While candidates from other engineering branches can attempt the NET through related subjects with similar syllabi, Mechanical Engineering scholars lack such an option.

Repeated attempts to raise the issue with the UGC through emails and helpline channels have not yielded a resolution. The matter has now been taken up with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH). University officials said the issue is under consideration, and Professor Kamakshi Prasad, director of academics and planning, is preparing a letter to the UGC seeking inclusion of Mechanical Engineering in the NET subject list.