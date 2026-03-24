Mechanic Stabbed To Death At Midnight; Suspects Detained

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old mechanic was murdered by unidentified assailants in Santoshnagar in the early hours of Monday.

The victim, Syed Layeeq, a resident of Rakshapuram Phoolbagh, worked at an auto shed in Masab Tank. His body was found near a graveyard close to G.K. Function Hall under Santoshnagar police station limits.

According to police, Layeeq’s brother, Syed Toufeeq, received a call around 12.40 am from a friend, Mohd Ashraf, informing him that Layeeq was lying injured at the spot. They reached the location and shifted him to Owaisi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police said he sustained multiple stab injuries and died due to blood loss.

In his complaint, Toufeeq stated that Layeeq had earlier informed him about threats from a person identified as Md Khader, who was recently released on bail in an NDPS case.

Police said the victim was intercepted while returning home on his motorcycle and attacked by a group of persons, including Nazeem-Ur-Rehaman, Adil, Mujju Mamla, Salman and Sajju.

Preliminary investigation points to previous enmity as the motive, police said. Suspects have been detained and further investigation is under way.

The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem and later handed over to family members.

2 held with ganja worth ₹5 lakh

Two persons were arrested with around 11 kg of dry ganja worth `5 lakh at Secunderabad railway station on Monday. The drug couriers were nabbed in a joint operation carried out by Secunderabad GRP, TGANB and RPF. According to S.N. Jawed, DSRP SC(U), accused Dipak Sahu, 26 and Deepak Gouda, 20, both natives of Odisha, were smuggling dry ganja from Berhampur in Odisha to Delhi via Secunderabad when the arrests were made.

The duo confessed to the police that the ganja was procured from Gajapati forest and it was being transported to Delhi via Secunderabad, for making huge profits. The accused booked under NDPS Act and the contrabands were seized. They were produced before a court for judicial remand.

Burglary streamed live on mobile CCTV

In a first-of-its-kind incident, a house owner in Jalal Baba Nagar helplessly watched his home being burgled live on mobile CCTV while he was 32 km away at Rampally, Ghatkesar, for Ramzan greetings.

According to Attapur SHO K. Nageshwar Rao, trader Mohamed Feroz had locked his house and gone with his family to his relatives’ place. At 12.20 am, while having dinner, he noticed unidentified men breaking into his home on his CCTV feed. He immediately alerted a relative nearby and rushed back, only to find the main door lock broken and valuables missing — ₹8 lakh cash at from one place, Rs 7,000 at another and eight tolas of gold in a cupboard.

By the time his friend reached, the burglars had fled. Police were informed via Dial 100. Fingerprint experts, CLUES teams and sniffer dogs collected evidence, and two special teams have been formed to trace the culprits.

Police said the burglars knew Feroz and his family were away for Ramzan greetings. CCTV footage has captured one suspect, and screenshots have been circulated to nearby stations. Four suspects are currently being questioned, with fingerprints being matched through the State Crime Record Bureau.

“We will detect the case soon and recover the stolen property,” SHO Rao assured.

4 held in SSC student’s death after marijuana clash

A special team of Banjara Hills police have arrested two majors and detained two juveniles in connection with the death of 19‑year‑old SSC student Raghuveer Roy, who collapsed after a violent clash with friends on Saturday night.

Investigators said Raghuveer’s friends confronted him at Hanging Gardens playground, Road No. 7, around 9.33 pm, urging him to stop consuming marijuana. A heated argument followed, during which Raghuveer punched one of them. His juvenile friends retaliated, triggering a fits attack. Despite attempts to revive him, he died en route to Osmania General Hospital.

Police identified the accused as Sai Surya, 19, and Akshay Kumar, 19, both with prior criminal cases, along with two juveniles aged 16–17. The juveniles will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Court and shifted to Saidabad juvenile home, while the majors will be remanded to Nampally court. A case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide) has been registered, which may be altered to murder based on further investigation.

The victim’s father, Shyam Roy, who lodged the complaint, said locals informed him that Raghuveer’s friends had assaulted him with fists, leading to fatal injuries. The family, originally from Bihar, has been living in Hyderabad for 19 years.

CCTV exposes paramour as Shobha Rani killer

A chilling twist in the murder of 31‑year‑old Potala Shobha Rani has surfaced after CCTV footage showed her paramour, M. Narasimhulu, carrying her body in a gunny bag and dumping it over 60 km away in Shadnagar.

Veerannapet police said Narasimhulu smashed Shobha’s head with a boulder at his house in Mahbubnagar district, on March 21, in front of her 13‑year‑old daughter. He then strapped the body to his bike, made the girl sit in a pillion, and abandoned the bag at Farooqnagar Mandal before fleeing.

Villagers later found the girl crying and alerted police. The case was handed over to Mahabubnagar district police after post‑mortem. Special teams have been formed to arrest Narasimhulu, who remains elusive. His house was traced through vehicle registration details, but he had locked it and escaped.

Man gets lifer for killing 70-yr-old



A Sessions Court at Kushaiguda has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of a 70-year-old man in Neredmet and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

The convicted person, Ajay Kumar alias Lawrence, was found guilty of killing Perumal Swami, a painter who was residing in a government shelter home at RK Puram.

According to police, the incident occurred on August 8, 2024, when the victim was attacked with a knife while asleep. The accused was said to have acted due to previous enmity.

The injured man was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where he later died while undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s daughter, Chandini, Neredmet police registered a case and arrested the accused. After investigation, a charge sheet was filed.

The court convicted the accused after examining evidence and hearing arguments from both sides.

Man held for murder of wife in Mangalhat

A 32‑year‑old woman, Farzana Begum, was murdered by her husband Mohammed Saleem at their residence in RK Pet Kishti Kaman under Mangalhat police station limits.

Police said the incident occurred on March 19 around 7.30 pm, when a heated argument broke out between the couple. Saleem allegedly attacked Farzana multiple times with a pestle, causing severe injuries to her head, face and jaw. She succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital in the early hours of Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by Farzana’s younger brother Md Wajeed, police registered cases of murder and dowry harassment under Sections 103(1) and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Saleem has been taken into custody, though his arrest is yet to be officially disclosed.

Techie gets life term in Patancheru dowry death

A sessions court in Sangareddy has sentenced 43‑year‑old software engineer Guvvala Rajasheker Reddy to life imprisonment in a dowry death case reported from Patancheru in 2020, while acquitting three other accused.

The II Additional District and Sessions Judge delivered the verdict after a full trial, holding Rajasheker Reddy guilty under Section 304(B) of the IPC and imposing a fine of ₹1,000.

Police said the victim, married in 2016, had been subjected to sustained harassment and demands for additional dowry despite her family giving ₹28 lakh in cash and 80 tolas of gold at the time of marriage. On January 12, 2020, she informed her mother about the harassment over phone and was later found hanging at her residence in Symphony Park Homes.

Based on her mother’s complaint, Patancheru police registered a case. Investigation revealed evidence of continuous harassment, which allegedly drove the woman to suicide. The accused were arrested on January 29, 2020, and a charge sheet was filed in March.

While the court convicted Rajasheker Reddy, the other accused were acquitted due to lack of sufficient evidence.

Four injured in ORR crash

Four persons were injured in a road accident on the Outer Ring Road near Narsingi on Sunday night after a DCM vehicle and a Fortuner car collided following a sudden tyre detachment.

According to Narsingi police, the incident occurred around 8.45 pm when the rear tyre of a DCM vehicle came off abruptly, forcing it to halt on the road. A Fortuner car approaching from behind rammed into the stationary vehicle after its driver lost control.

The injured include Maganti Gopinath’s daughters Akshara and Dishira, their acquaintance Abhiram, and the lorry driver. Fortuner driver Durga Sai sustained fractures to his left leg and hand, while Akshara suffered a head injury. Dishira and Abhiram escaped with minor injuries.

All victims were rushed to nearby hospitals. Durga Sai is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nanakramguda, while Akshara is being treated at AIG Hospital, Gachibowli. Police said all are stable and out of danger.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.

Major fire at Shruthi hospital

A massive fire broke out at Shruthi Superspecialities Hospital in Vijaynagar Colony on Monday evening, triggering panic but causing no casualties.

Officials said the blaze started at 4.29 pm on the third floor following an explosion in an AC cabin unit. Flames spread through the ward, gutting equipment. Three persons — two outpatients and a staff member — were safely evacuated.

Hospital staff alerted emergency services, and 29 firefighters from Langer House station, assisted by Niloufer outpost crews, rushed to the scene. Intensive operations contained the fire by 8.39 pm, preventing it from spreading to other floors.

District fire officer Thagram Venkanna said all patients and staff were moved to safer areas as a precaution. “Swift response helped avert a major disaster,” he noted.

Humayunagar police registered a case and are probing the cause, suspected to be an AC short circuit. Heavy traffic congestion was reported in the area during firefighting operations.