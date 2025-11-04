MD Azharuddin Gets Public Enterprises and Minorities Welfare Portfolios

Hyderabad: Minister MD Azharuddin, recently inducted into the Telangana cabinet, has been allocated the Public Enterprises and Minority Welfare portfolios.

According to the notification issued by the General Administration (Poll.B) Department, the Public Enterprises portfolio, previously held by the Chief Minister, and the Minorities Welfare portfolio, earlier overseen by Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, have been reassigned to Minister Azharuddin.









