MD Azharuddin Gets Public Enterprises and Minorities Welfare Portfolios

4 Nov 2025 2:02 PM IST

Minister MD Azharuddin gets Public Enterprises and Minorities Welfare portfolios in Telangana cabinet reshuffle.

MD Azharuddin Gets Public Enterprises and Minorities Welfare Portfolios
MD Azharuddin along with Governor and Chief Minister during his oath taking ceremony. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Minister MD Azharuddin, recently inducted into the Telangana cabinet, has been allocated the Public Enterprises and Minority Welfare portfolios.

According to the notification issued by the General Administration (Poll.B) Department, the Public Enterprises portfolio, previously held by the Chief Minister, and the Minorities Welfare portfolio, earlier overseen by Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, have been reassigned to Minister Azharuddin.




