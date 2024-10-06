MCH Doctors Refused to Admit Pregnant Woman in Jangaon

WARANGAL: Doctors at the Mother and Child Health Care Centre (MCH) in Jangaon district allegedly behaved negligently and refused treatment to a pregnant woman, claiming she did not belong to the district. The incident occurred in Jangaon.

The woman, identified as Shruthi, a native of Jangaon town and married to Mitta Venu from Bhongir town, had been visiting the MCH in Jangaon for treatment since her fourth month of pregnancy, accompanied by her mother, as it was her hometown.

However, when Shruthi and her mother visited the hospital, doctors reportedly refused to provide treatment, questioning why she was seeking care in Jangaon district when she resided in Yadadri Bhongir. They allegedly advised her to seek medical care in her home district and asked her not to return to Jangaon for further testing.

In response, Shruthi, her mother, and other attendants attempted to stage a protest in front of the hospital. Following the protest, health officials conducted medical tests and provided treatment to her.

Hospital superintendent Dr D. Madhusudhan Reddy, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, explained that the hospital is currently facing a staff shortage. "Recently, three doctors resigned due to excessive workload. We are running the hospital with a limited number of staff, despite handling a heavy influx of patients."

He added that the hospital staff may have suggested Shruthi visit a hospital closer to her residence for medical tests, but the intention was not to deny her admission. "However, the doctors have been instructed to admit her and ensure she receives proper medical treatment," Dr. Reddy said.



