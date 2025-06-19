MCEME Secunderabad Holds 107th Convocation; Awards B.Tech Degrees to Army Officers

Hyderabad: The Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, conducted its 107th convocation ceremony for awarding B.Tech. degrees to officers of technical entry scheme course-43 on Thursday at MCEME Auditorium in Trimulgherry here.

The chief guest for the event was Professor Himanshu Rai, Director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore. In his convocation address, Rai emphasized the role of character, ethical leadership and intellectual agility in both military and civilian spheres.

He congratulated the graduating officers and encouraged them to lead with wisdom, courage and innovation. He made a mention of the excellent response by armed forces in Operation Sindoor. As many as 20 officers were awarded Bachelor of Technology degrees during the ceremony. The academic programs at MCEME are designed to equip young officers with the technical expertise required for modern military operations.

Lt D Subhash received DGEME gold medal and GOC-in-C ARTRAC Trophy for being the best all-round student officer and Lt Abhinav Nair and Lt Adarsh Kumar Singh were awarded with commandant’s silver medal for securing first position in Mechanical and Electronics streams respectively.

Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen Neeraj Varshney, Commandant, MCEME, lauded the commitment and perseverance of the graduating officers. He highlighted the growing relevance of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Drones Robotics, machine learning and unmanned systems in contemporary and future warfare.

“The training imparted at MCEME ensures that our officers remain at the forefront of technological and operational excellence,” he remarked. He also mentioned that countries which possess technology would dominate the world.

The convocation ceremony was followed by the guests witnessing a display of innovative technical projects developed by the officers, reflecting the institution’s emphasis on applied research and problem-solving in real-world defence scenarios.

The 107th convocation marked another milestone in MCEME’s distinguished legacy of nurturing technologically adept and strategically aware leaders for the Indian army.