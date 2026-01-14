MCEME Named Army’s Best Training Establishment

Hyderabad:The Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, has been adjudged the Indian Army’s best training establishment and has received the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Unit Appreciation on the eve of Army Day 2026. This is the first time in its history that the institution has received the honour, nearly eight decades after it was raised in 1946.

The appreciation was conferred at an investiture ceremony held in Jaipur. Army authorities said the recognition acknowledged the sustained efforts made over the past two years to enhance training standards for officers and soldiers of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME).



During this period, MCEME upgraded its training infrastructure by establishing advanced laboratories and technology-enabled classrooms. The curriculum was revamped to include emerging domains such as drones, robotics, additive manufacturing and unmanned aerial attack systems. Training modules now also emphasise experience-based learning aligned with operational requirements in the field.



As part of its thrust on innovation, trainees at MCEME have developed an in-house robotic assistant named Paricharak to handle routine tasks. Students are also encouraged to design, operate and repair drones as part of regular training.



The college has collaborated with Telangana-based industry and academic institutions to develop indigenous technologies in areas such as radars, missiles, armoured systems and drone warfare. These initiatives have contributed to reducing dependence on imported components and strengthening self-reliance in defence technologies.