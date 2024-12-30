McDonald's Planning GCC in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Joining the list of top companies that have set up their global capability centres in Hyderabad, food and restaurants giant McDonald’s has decided to set up a GCC in the city. The decision attests the availability of the skilled and talented manpower, dependable infrastructure, presence of a thriving IT ecosystem and also available quality office space in Hyderabad.

“McDonald’s Corporation has corporate opportunities in Hyderabad. Our global offices serve as dynamic innovation and operations hubs, designed to expand McDonald's global talent base and in-house expertise. Our new office in Hyderabad will bring together knowledge across business, technology, analytics, and AI, accelerating our ability to deliver impactful solutions for the business and our customers across the globe,” the post on LinkedIn read.

McDonald’s is present in 37,000 locations in over 100 countries. More than 90 per cent of McDonald’s restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business people. McDonald's and franchisees employ 19 lakh people worldwide, the company profile read.

“Things are still under review,” said a government source without giving out specifics.

A user on X, tracking real estate developments in Hyderabad, said the company is currently hiring cyber defence exports, testing experts for Global Security Operations Centre. It is also hiring infra engineers, cloud operations engineers for its new Global Technology and Operations Team. It is also scouting for facilities manager, HR and other staff for setting up their facility in Hyderabad, the post on X said.

As per the ministry of corporate affairs records, McDonald’s has registered its McDonald’s Capability Centre India Pvt Ltd last month, the post further added.

GCCs are offshore or nearshore units established by multinational companies to use talent, technology, and cost advantages in specific regions. These centres act as extensions of the parent organisation, housing specialised teams that undertake critical functions. GCCs aim at value through enhanced efficiency, process excellence, and access to diverse skill sets.

Hyderabad recorded office volume transactions of 2 million square feet in July-September. Hyderabad’s commercial market recorded 11 per cent of the 18.5 million square feet of transactions across eight cities in the country during Q2 2024.

This growth is primarily attributed to increased absorption by GCCs and flex space operators. The city saw new office supply 13 lakh sq ft in this quarter. Of this, GCCs took 11 lakh sq ft, flex office spaces, 5.4 lakh sq. ft, third IT party three lakh sq ft and India facing businesses about one lakh sq ft, an industry report had said.

GCCs accounted for more than 50 per cent of the leased office space in Hyderabad. About 23 per cent of the overall office absorption made by GCCs in India was executed in the office market of Hyderabad, it added.