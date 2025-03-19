McDonald's Partners with Telangana govt. for Global Capability Centre

Hyderabad: McDonald's, one of the world’s leading food retail giants, has announced the establishment of its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad. The city was chosen for its strong ecosystem and the state’s proactive policies, outshining other competing locations, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on Wednesday.

The GCC is expected to employ an initial workforce of 2,000, creating significant opportunities for the region. During a meeting with the McDonald’s team, led by Chairman & CEO Chris Kempczinski and other key executives, including Skye Anderson, President of Global Business Services, and Jon Banner, Chief Global Impact Officer, the government assured full support for McDonald’s initiatives. This includes sourcingagricultural produce from local farmers, leveraging local skills for training, and exploring additional collaboration avenues.



