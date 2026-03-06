MCC Case: HC Reserves Orders on Uttam's Plea

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved orders on four criminal petitions filed by N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, irrigation minister, seeking quashing of cases registered against him during the 2019 Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll 2019 for alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

Justice K. Sujana reserved orders after hearing arguments from the public prosecutor and counsel representing the petitioner.

The cases arise from four crimes registered against Uttam Kumar Reddy and other leaders of the Indian National Congress during the bypoll campaign. In all four cases, Uttam Kumar Reddy was arrayed as accused No. 1 along with other party workers.

Police alleged that the petitioner and other Congress leaders conducted roadshows and public meetings without obtaining prior permission and, in some instances, continued campaigning beyond the permitted time during the bypoll campaign in support of Padmavathi Uttam Kumar Reddy, the minister’s wife.

According to the police, the petitioner held a roadshow at Mattampally Chowrastha that allegedly led to traffic congestion and inconvenience to the public. The cases also relate to meetings allegedly conducted at the Telugu Baptist Church in Dirshincherla village of Nereducherla mandal and at Ponugodu village while campaigning for the Congress candidate.

After hearing both sides, the High Court reserved its orders in the matter.