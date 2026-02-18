MBBS Student Saves Man With CPR at Sircilla Bus Stand

Hyderabad: A third‑year MBBS student from Rajanna Sircilla Government Medical College saved an unconscious man near the Sircilla bus stand by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Tuesday evening.

Kongala Sai Kiran, who commutes daily to Karimnagar, said he noticed a collapsed man about 150 metres from the bus stop. “A stranger was attempting CPR incorrectly. When they saw me in my medical uniform, they gave me space to perform it,” he told Deccan Chronicle.

Sai Kiran said that on the 28th compression, the patient took his first breath and regained consciousness. He was immediately shifted to a nearby government hospital by ambulance. Doctors later informed the family that the patient was suffering from a high‑potency condition.

“The incident happened around 4.30 pm. I was nervous as it was my first time doing real CPR,” Sai Kiran said, adding, “It is our duty to teach CPR to everyone so that more lives can be saved.”

The patient, identified as Chandrasekhar, is currently under treatment at the hospital and is recovering. Further updates are awaited.