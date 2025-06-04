MBBS Student From Telangana Dies in Vietnam Road Mishap

Adilabad: Ashrit, a 21-year-old MBBS second-year student from Kagaznagar town, died in a road accident in Vietnam when his speeding bike crashed into a wall. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday (Indian time), was captured on CCTV cameras at the scene.

He was a native of Komaram Bheem district. Ashrit ’s family which was running a clothing store, got information about the accident.

In another incident, a body was found in a water body at the ACC quarry. It was identified as Harshvardhan of Jafarnagar Colony from Mancherial town. Four friends went to the water body to take a bath and Harshvardhan accidentally drowned.