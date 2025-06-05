Telugu Medico Dies in Vietnam Road Accident

Asifabad: A tragic accident claimed the life of Arshid Ashrith, a 21-year-old third-year MBBS student, in the early hours of Tuesday in Can Tho City, Vietnam.

Ashrith, son of cloth merchants Arshid Arjun and Pratimah from Kagaznagar town, was riding a motorcycle at high speed with a friend when he lost control and crashed into a house wall. The incident occurred in the early morning hours.

Ashrith died at the scene, while the other who sustained serious injuries, is receiving treatment. The news of Ashrith’s sudden death has left his family and community in deep sorrow. His parents were devastated upon hearing the tragic news.

Arrangements are underway to repatriate Ashrith’s body to India.