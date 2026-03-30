MBBS Student Adopts Honey Badger At Zoo

Prakash said he was inspired by his father, a forest officer, to support wildlife conservation. He noted that caring for wild animals in zoos and conservation centres is demanding, and thanked officials for the opportunity to contribute. Dr Hiremath commended the initiative, pointing out that this was the first adoption of a honey badger at the zoo. He added that the species, also known as the ratel, is a nocturnal carnivorous mammal found in India, Africa and Southwest Asia, and is currently housed in the zoo’s nocturnal section for public display.