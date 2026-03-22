MBBS Grad Found Dead In Alwal

Hyderabad: A 23‑year‑old MBBS graduate, identified as T. Princy alias Shreshta, was found dead at her residence in Alwal on Friday evening. Police said she had recently completed her MBBS, was preparing for postgraduate entrance examinations, and was in the process of applying for her doctor’s licence.

Princy was living with her mother Kusumalatha and grandmother at Risala Bazaar. According to police, there had been frequent arguments between mother and daughter in recent days. “The mother told us that the girl had brought home a pet cat, following which she developed a cold and cough, which led to disputes,” said Alwal sub‑inspector Devendra.

On Friday, Kusumalatha reportedly left for a hospital. While Princy was alone at home, she was found dead in her bedroom when her mother returned.

Police shifted the body to Gandhi mortuary for postmortem examination. A case was registered based on Kusumalatha’s complaint, and further investigation is under way.

Man dies by suicide in Neredmet

A 23-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in a rented room in Neredmet on Friday, police said. According to a complaint filed by the house owner, who is a 70-year-old retired employee residing in Sudhanagar, Old Safilguda, stated that deceased Naresh, a private employee from Banswada in Kamareddy district, was staying in a single room on rent since January and was living there along with his friend Bhimesh.

On Friday at around 4 pm, the complainant received a call from neighbours informing him about the incident. He rushed to the house and on opening the room at around 4.30 pm, he found Naresh dead. Police said a suicide note was recovered from a book kept in the room stating that he was ending his life as “Varsha’s mother did not give her consent.” The deceased's friend Bhimesh had reportedly gone to his native village for the Ugadi festival at that time. A case was registered and further probe is underway.

Woman injured in knife attack at Miyapur

A 26‑year‑old woman from Kakinada was allegedly attacked with a knife by a former acquaintance at her residence in Miyapur on Thursday, police said.

The accused, Ali Shah alias Pandu, 28, had earlier worked with the woman at PG hostels in Miyapur, where they developed a relationship. Police said she later married another colleague from Rajamahendravaram in January and began living with him in Reddy Colony.

On Thursday, Pandu, accompanied by his father Lalu, went to her residence. An argument broke out, during which Pandu allegedly attacked her with a knife.

The injured woman was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. Miyapur police have taken Pandu and his father into custody, and further investigation is under way.

Man dies after being hit by vehicle

A 35-year-old carpenter died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Nanakramguda Circle in Raidurgam on Saturday morning. According to a complaint filed by his wife, Kasi Shiva Kumar was travelling on a bike from Khajaguda towards Gandipet when an unidentified vehicle hit him at a high speed at the free left turn, leading to his death on the spot. The pillion rider P. Divakar, 24, sustained injuries and was shifted to a private hospital for treatment. A CCTV camera captured the accident and the police are making efforts to trace the accused. A case was registered at the Raidurgam police station and further investigation into the incident is underway.