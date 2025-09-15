MBBS 1st Phase Counselling From Today

HYDERABAD: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released the final merit list and seat matrix for MBBS admissions under the competent authority quota in government, private unaided, minority and non-minority medical colleges for the academic year 2025–26. The university also announced the schedule for exercising web options in the first phase of counselling.

Candidates whose certificates were uploaded and provisionally verified during online registration and whose names appear in the final merit list are eligible to participate. Web options can be exercised online at https://tsmedadm.tsche.in from 6 am on September 16 to 11.30 pm on September 18.

All eligible candidates, including those under PWD, PMC, CAP and EWS quotas, are permitted to submit web options. Candidates allotted MBBS seats must pay a university fee of ₹12,000 to download the allotment order. Tuition fees are fixed at ₹10,000 per year in government colleges and ₹60,000 per year in private and ESIC institutions.

KNRUHS cautioned that those who fail to exercise options in the first phase will not be eligible for subsequent rounds, in order to prevent seat blocking. Similarly, candidates allotted a seat but failing to join will forfeit eligibility in later phases. There is no restriction on the number of choices that can be entered during web options.

Selected candidates must report to their allotted college principal by the last date mentioned in the allotment order, submit original certificates, bonds and pay college fees to confirm admission. Final certificate verification will be done at the college level. The university also clarified that admissions to MBBS courses at Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences, Karimnagar, are subject to final orders of the Telangana High Court.