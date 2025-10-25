Mavala Police Arrest 2 For Stalking, Blackmailing Girl Students

ADILABAD: The Mavala police arrested two men on Saturday on charges of stalking, blackmailing, and threatening young girls and women by befriending and luring them in the name of love.

The accused were identified as Sheifk Salman, 28, an auto driver, and Imran Khan, 24, a chicken shop owner, both residents of Adilabad town. Mavala Circle Inspector (CI) Karra Swamy formed special police teams that arrested the duo near the Polytechnic College at Balajingar. Cases were registered against them under Sections 78, 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said the accused confessed to their crimes, and their mobile phones were seized. Investigators found digital evidence supporting the victims’ complaints.

Providing details to the media, Adilabad DSP L. Jeevan Reddy said the arrests followed a complaint from a young girl student who alleged that two men were harassing and threatening her. The accused had warned that they would post her photos, taken at Gandhi Park on his birthday, on social media if she did not comply with their demands.

DSP Reddy said the accused pressured several girl students to follow their instructions, threatening them with dire consequences if they refused. The victim stated that prime accused Salman threatened to share her photos when she rejected his proposal, and also claimed to possess nude photographs of her friend.

The DSP appealed to young girls and students to be cautious when receiving phone calls from unknown persons. He also urged parents to monitor their children’s phone interactions and friendships closely to prevent such incidents.