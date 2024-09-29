 Top
Telangana
28 Sep 2024 7:36 PM GMT
MA&UD to Incorporate VR Technology for Speedy Disposal of Building Permits
Hyderabad: The municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department said it was planning to incorporate technology and use virtual reality headsets to ensure speedy disposal of building permits.

With the incorporation of technology, the department said, it also aimed to put an end to the issue of erstwhile gram panchayat (GP) permissions which are illegal, and ensuring all the building permits are issued only through Telangana Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TG-bPASS).

“We are coming up with a technology where senior officials with the building plan in their hand (physical and digital version) through virtual reality headsets can check for minor deviations inside the buildings,” said a MA&UD official. “The same technology will also be used by Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority.”

Property owners taking the erstwhile GP permissions which are backdated has become a common practice in the urban local bodies outside the GHMC area.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

