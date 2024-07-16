Matwada Police Nab Three Cyber Fraudsters in Delhi

Warangal: The Matwada police of Warangal police commissionerate on Monday nabbed three cyber fraudsters in New Delhi who were allegedly cheating the people by making them believe that they would convert the Indian money into Crypto currency by offering double profits.



Circle inspector Gopi said that on receiving the complaint from a businessman who was a resident of the Bank Colony in Warangal city that he was cheated of Rs 5 crore by the cyber criminals, a case was registered and started an investigation.

In the complaint, the businessman stated that some persons contacted him through WhatsApp call and by making him believe that they would give Rs 15 crore crypto currency in exchange to Rs 5 crores of Indian money asked him to hand over the money to a person in Hyderabad.

As per their directions, the businessman handed over Rs 5 crore to the person who sent the money to Delhi through hawala and informed the businessman that Rs 15 crore of crypto currency will be deposited into his bank account after a few days.

When the amount was not deposited into the bank account of the businessman, he lodged the complaint with the Matwada police station. The special teams which carried out the investigation found that the three accused cyber criminals were the residents of Delhi.

They reached Delhi and with help of Delhi police, the special police team of Warangal Police Commissionerate held three cyber criminals who were identified as Sumith Singh, Karamdeep Singh and Sachin Shukla. After arresting them, they were sent to judicial remand in Delhi, he informed.