Matrimonial Scam: Woman Dupes Hyderabad Man Of Rs 21.7L

Hyderabad: In an online matrimonial fraud registered with the Hyderabad Cybercrime wing, a 29-year-old man from Bahadurpura was swindled out of Rs 21.73 lakh by cybercriminals posing as potential marriage prospects on a social media based matrimonial group.

“The scam, began in March 2023, which involved a woman introducing herself as Fathima claiming to be the bride. There is another individual too in this case identified as Aneesa M. Hundekar who posed as the bride’s sister and also the group administrator. The duo impersonated a Pakistani actress in order to gain the victim’s trust," a cybercrime official said.

“Over several months, the fraudsters manipulated the victim emotionally, shared forged identity documents and narrated fabricated stories mostly about the bride’s mother illness. Claiming urgent medical needs, they persuaded the victim to transfer money with promises of returning it to the victim when they are in the city for marriage,” the police said.

To maintain genuineness, the scammers initially returned small sums. However, once an amount of Rs 21, 73,912 was transferred after which they cut off contact and blocked the victim.