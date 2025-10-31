Mating Season Turns Risky For Migrating Tigers In Adilabad

ADILABAD: The mating season has turned into a dangerous period for migrating tigers entering the erstwhile Adilabad district from neighbouring Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. Many tigers are crossing into the region from the Thippeshwar, Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserves, and Kanhargaon Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra between October and January in search of mates.

Last season, a female tiger known as K8 was killed and skinned by poachers near Yellur village in Penchikalpet mandal under the Kagaznagar forest division on May 14, 2025. This year, about four tigers have reportedly migrated to different parts of Adilabad, raising fresh concerns about their safety.

During the previous mating season, a male tiger nicknamed Johny entered Adilabad, roamed widely, and later returned to Maharashtra, where it killed two people before being captured and placed in the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) at Chandrapur.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Kagaznagar forest divisional officer (FDO) Sushant Bobade said all necessary safety and monitoring measures are being taken during the migration period. He confirmed that a tiger was recently sighted in the Itikalpahad forest area of Sirpur (T).

According to Bobade, one to five tigers are currently moving within the Kagaznagar division. Forest staff are tracking their routes using camera traps, removing illegal fencing erected by farmers, and closely monitoring their movements. He added that a female tiger with a cub is roaming about 8 km inside Maharashtra, near the Telangana border. To prevent human-animal conflict, especially during the cotton-picking season, farmers in nearby villages are being sensitised about tiger movement.

In Boath forest range, officials confirmed the presence of a male tiger believed to have migrated from the Thippeshwar Tiger Reserve in search of a mate. FRO Pranay reported finding pugmarks in Chinthalbori forest and urged farmers and agricultural workers to remain alert while in the fields. He also cautioned cattle grazers against entering the forest and warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to harm or poison the animal.

Forest staff have nicknamed the tiger moving through Boath as ‘Arrow Head’, owing to the arrow-shaped stripe on its head. Another tiger is reportedly moving between Kasipet and Tiryani, while one more has been sighted near Jannaram.

Residents of Gollaghat Tamsi village in Bheempur reported seeing a tiger in nearby agricultural fields. Officials are verifying whether it is the same animal spotted in Chinthalbori or a different one.

Meanwhile, Adilabad FRO Gulab Singh said some villagers have been spreading false rumours about tiger sightings. He noted that two recent reports turned out to be hoaxes, one involving a dog’s pugmarks near Kuchulapur in Talamadugu and another involving a jackal at Sunkidi in Tamsi. “Some people call us late at night in an inebriated state and give false information,” he said. However, he confirmed that farmer Rakesh of Tamsi (K) recently spotted a tiger hiding in his agricultural field on the banks of the Penganga river.