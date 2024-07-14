Mastermind of Cambodia cybercrime racket held

HYDERABAD: The cybercrime wing of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested mastermind Mohammed Shadab Alam, a resident of Bihar, for sending people to Cambodia to commit cybercrimes. Alam was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi while he was returning from Dubai.

TGCSB director Shikha Goel said two other agents, K. Sai Prasad from Jagtial and Mohammed Abid Hussain Ansari from Pune, were previously arrested in the case.

The mother of a victim from Sircilla had filed a complaint stating that her son, who sought a job abroad, was sent to Cambodia by agents Sai Prasad, Ansari, Alam and one Sadakath after they collected Rs 1.4 lakh from him.

Upon arriving in Cambodia, her son told her that he was being confined and forced to commit cybercrimes, working for 16 to 17 hours a day. His passport was taken by the agents. He also mentioned that approximately 500 to 600 Indians were engaged in online fraud for the same company.

Following her complaint, the Cyber Security Bureau was able to bring the victim back to Telangana. Upon examination, he revealed that his passport was taken forcefully and he was confined and beaten up.

"Agents in India lure job seekers with promises of lucrative overseas employment and collect significant amounts of money under the pretence of processing fees, registration and VISA charges. These candidates are then sent to Cambodia where they are handed over to Chinese handlers who force them into cybercriminal activities," Shikha Goel said.

