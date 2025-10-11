Master Plans Must for Development of Villages: Seethakka

WARANGAL: Panchayat raj minister Seethakka said that the comprehensive development of villages is possible only through the preparation of master plans, and urged all villages to prioritise them to guide future developmental activities.

Accompanied by district collector T.S. Diwakar, Libraries Department chairman Ravi Chander, and Market Committee chairperson Rega Kalyani, the minister laid the foundation stone for a new vegetarian and non-vegetarian market being built at a cost of ₹1 crore at Eturnagaram mandal headquarters in Mulugu district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Seethakka said Eturnagaram, a key centre connecting Telangana and Chhattisgarh, will be developed comprehensively across all sectors. She announced that construction of a new bus depot costing ₹7.5 crore will be completed before the Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara at Medaram in January. She added that CC road works and central lighting projects worth ₹2.5 crore have already been completed in the mandal.

The minister assured residents that Eturnagaram will soon be upgraded to a municipality, with a permanent site to be allotted for the weekly market. She criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting the region over the past decade and reiterated her government’s commitment to all-round development.

Collector Diwakar praised the market project, noting that it materialised after eight months of planning. He said both Mulugu and Eturnagaram are emerging as major towns in the district and announced plans to set up a stadium in Eturnagaram.

Later, Seethakka inspected the new bus stand construction at Mulugu, estimated at ₹4.5 crore, and directed officials to maintain high quality and complete the project before the Medaram Jatara. She instructed them to preserve the Pochamma Temple located on the premises, respecting devotees’ sentiments, and to build a modern, passenger-friendly bus stand with improved facilities.