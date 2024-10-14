Massive Traffic Snarls Hit Hyderabad Entry Points Post-Dasara

Nalgonda: All the arrangements made by the authorities to ensure a smooth passage for those returning to the city from their Dasara vacations to be in time for Monday were thrown asunder as there was absolute chaos at almost all entry points into the city.



Several families had to wait for hours on various toll plazas and narrow roads, till late into the night. To add to the woes was the movement of heavy vehicles.

Traffic slowed to a crawl at the Badradri toll gate on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway while at the Patangi toll plaza, Choutuppal, vehicles were queued up to 15 km. It was likewise at toll plazas at Gudur in Kathapelly, Korlapahad-Bibinagar, Chillakallu, Keesara and Jaggaiahpet.

Drivers experienced bumper-to-bumper movement from Gundlababigudem to the Panthangi toll gate The authorities had to open six additional gates at the Patangi and Gudur toll plazas.

Hotels along the NH-65 saw a surge in customers as travellers stopped for refreshments, contributing to busier-than-usual conditions at roadside eateries. Authorities advised travellers to expect delays and drive cautiously due to the high traffic volume as post-festival travel continued.

There was a massive demand for private carriers due to the unavailability of tickets in private and government buses and trains. The entry points from Warangal and Karimnagar were also crammed with vehicles, which took hours to make some headway.

However, in comparison, there was less congestion on the Nagpur-Hyderabad highway.