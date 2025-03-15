Massive Stir over UoH Land Auction: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr K. Laxman has strongly condemned the Telangana government’s move to auction 400 acres of land belonging to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) at its east campus in Kancha Gachibowli, an area home to rare geological formations, such as mushroom rocks, and one of Hyderabad’s last surviving urban forests.

In a statement, Laxman, who is also a politburo member of the BJP, said the Congress-led state government’s decision reflects its insensitivity towards environmental protection and conservation.

The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has issued a notification to sell the 400 acres for an estimated Rs 10,000 crore, with the auction scheduled between March 8 and 15. However, Laxman pointed out that this land was originally allotted to UoH by the united Andhra Pradesh government, which had allocated 2,300 acres under survey number 25 exclusively for research and educational purposes.

Highlighting the ecological importance of the area, he said that the forest houses Hyderabad’s iconic mushroom rocks, hundreds of peacocks, wild spotted deer, wild boars, 25 species of mammals and reptiles and nearly 200 bird species.

Laxman warned that if the state government does not withdraw its decision to auction the university land, the BJP will launch a mass movement to protect the site.