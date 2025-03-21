Massive security operation planned for IPL matches at Uppal Stadium
Hyderabad: In preparation for the Tata IPL 2025 matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, the Rachakonda Police have announced a significant security operation.
A total of 2,700 personnel from multiple police units will be deployed to ensure the safety and security of both players and spectators.
The police are coordinating across various departments to implement comprehensive security measures.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
