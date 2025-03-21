 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Massive security operation planned for IPL matches at Uppal Stadium

Telangana
DC Web Desk
21 March 2025 4:29 PM IST

A total of 2,700 personnel from multiple police units will be deployed.

Massive security operation planned for IPL matches at Uppal Stadium
x
The police are coordinating across various departments to implement comprehensive security measures.

Hyderabad: In preparation for the Tata IPL 2025 matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, the Rachakonda Police have announced a significant security operation.

A total of 2,700 personnel from multiple police units will be deployed to ensure the safety and security of both players and spectators.
The police are coordinating across various departments to implement comprehensive security measures.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
IPL 2025 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X