Massive HYDRAA Crackdown: Encroachments on Lakes, Parks, and Drains Cleared Across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: HYDRAA carried out major anti-encroachment operations across the city on Tuesday, removing illegal structures and protecting public spaces. One of the biggest actions took place at Manchirevula in Gandipet, where officials protected the 8.24-acre Nagireddykunta from encroachers. Officials said that several large real estate firms had attempted to take over the lake area.

Despite clear records showing it as a water body in both revenue documents and HMDA records, encroachers had fenced off large portions using 20-foot tin sheet walls to hide the lake.

HYDRAA stated that around four acres was fenced up by one company, while another company occupied nearly three acres, and even a local leader had allegedly encroached over an acre of the lake land and sold it.

Some of the plots were even converted into temporary rooms using precast materials. HYDRAA removed all illegal structures from the lake land, restored the lake boundaries and installed fencing and signboards to protect it.

In another operation, HYDRAA cleared illegal shops built along the 150-foot Gandimaisamma-Miyapur main road in Dundigal-Gandimaisamma mandal. Officials found that a person had set up temporary sheds on both sides of the road and rented them out to shops, including scrap businesses. Noticing that the encroachments were causing traffic problems, HYDRAA issued prior notices to the shops two months ago, and demolished 10 such structures.

HYDRAA also removed encroachments from parkland in Ghatkesar’s Aushapur village, where a 1,440-square-yard plot originally reserved for a park had been illegally converted into six residential plots. Acting on complaints, officials stopped ongoing sales of those plots and restored the land as a park by fencing it and placing official boards.

In Jubilee Hills, HYDRAA removed illegal constructions built over stormwater drains. Despite the presence of box drains carrying floodwater from the Madhapur metro station and Peddamma temple areas, the land was converted into two plots of 120 sq. yds and 180 sq. yds plots and sold off.

The encroachers raised roofing boundary sheets around the plots and also erected watchman rooms. HYDRAA removed the sheds and the watchman rooms built over the drains.