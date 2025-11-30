Massive Fire Guts 32 Shops in Kondagattu
Short circuit suspected as midnight blaze destroys small shops; traders suffer heavy losses.
Karimnagar: A devastating fire broke out late Saturday night at the base of the famous Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Maliala mandal of Jagtial district.
The blaze, suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, completely destroyed around 32 shops located along the Karimnagar–Jagtial main road.
The incident has dealt a massive financial blow to the vendors, with preliminary estimates placing the total loss in crores of rupees. Many shopkeepers had recently stocked goods worth ₹8-10 lakh per shop in preparation for the upcoming Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, which attracts huge footfall. Fortunately, as the fire erupted around 11 p.m., there was no loss of life or injuries.
Circle Inspectors Ravi and Ramnarsimha Reddy from Maliala and Dharmapuri visited the site, inspected the damage and collected details from locals. Based on the preliminary investigation, officials confirmed that the fire was triggered by an electrical short circuit. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.
Backward Class welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He spoke with the Jagtial district collector and ordered an immediate site inspection. The minister assured affected vendors that the government would extend full support.
Meanwhile, BRS working president and former minister K.T. Rama Rao criticised the government, alleging that negligence and the delayed arrival of fire engines worsened the damage. He demanded that the government take responsibility and provide ₹30 lakh in immediate financial assistance to each affected family.
Former BRS MLA Sunke Ravishankar also visited the site, distributing ₹5,000 as immediate relief to each affected family and promising that the party would stand by the victims and push for adequate compensation.
