Massive Fire Guts 32 Shops in Kondagattu

Karimnagar: A devastating fire broke out late Saturday night at the base of the famous Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Maliala mandal of Jagtial district.

The blaze, suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, completely destroyed around 32 shops located along the Karimnagar–Jagtial main road.

The incident has dealt a massive financial blow to the vendors, with preliminary estimates placing the total loss in crores of rupees. Many shopkeepers had recently stocked goods worth ₹8-10 lakh per shop in preparation for the upcoming Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, which attracts huge footfall. Fortunately, as the fire erupted around 11 p.m., there was no loss of life or injuries.