Massive Fire Engulfs Private School Building in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: A massive fire broke out at a private school in Pothireddypalli of Sangareddy district, Telangana, on Wednesday, triggering panic in the area.

According to officials, flames rapidly engulfed the G+3 building within minutes and spread across the premises. Thick smoke was seen billowing from the structure as locals alerted authorities.

Fortunately, the school was closed for the day due to municipal election polling, and no students or staff were present on the campus, averting a potential tragedy.

Fire personnel rushed to the spot and battled the blaze before bringing it under control. No casualties have been reported so far.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the fire. Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage.