Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bullion Office in Vengalrao Nagar; No Casualties

Thick smoke from the false ceiling, floor mats and other material made the job of fire fighters difficult. Azmeera Sreedas, DFO-2, Hyderabad, said the fire was brought under control by 10.10 pm. Madhuranagar police rushed to the scene along with Clues teams to commence investigations.

The fire broke at 7.50 pm at the office of Vindhya Bullion, located on the second floor, Madhuranagar station house officer H. Prabhakar said. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the fire may have occurred due to a short circuit in the AC unit at the office.