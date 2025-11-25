Massive Fire at Electronics Shop in Shalibanda

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at the Gomathi Electronics store in Shalibanda on Monday night, triggering continuous explosions as electronic appliances went up in flames. Several air-conditioner and washing machine compressors reportedly exploded, sending thick smoke and flames billowing through the building.

Police have diverted traffic and temporarily blocked the Charminar–Chandrayangutta main road to assist firefighters at the scene. Residents in nearby buildings were also evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Firefighting operations are underway, and further details are awaited.