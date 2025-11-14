Massive Cold Wave Grips 8 Districts in Telangana

Hyderabad: A massive cold wave gripped Telangana with at least eight districts registering single digit temperature since Thursday.

The sudden dip in temperature forced the people to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from cold weather conditions.

Sangareddy district registered 7.8 degrees Celsius, while Asifabad recorded 8.3 degrees Celsius and Rangareddy district 8.8 degrees Celsius. The temperatures hovered between 9 degrees Celsius and 9.4 degrees Celsius in Medak, Sircilla, Adilabad, Kamareddy, and Nizamabad.

Hyderabad outskirts like Ibrahimpatnam and Hyderabad Central University (HCU) too recorded 8.8 degrees Celsius, while the rest of the city recorded 10 to 15 degrees Celsius. The strong cold wave might continue for the next four days.

A single digit temperature was recorded in Hyderabad and it is a rare cold wave in the first half of November. The HCU and Sherlingampally recorded a staggering 8.8 degrees Celsius this morning, while Rajendranagar 10.7 degrees Celsius, BHEL 11.1 degrees Celsius, Bollarum, Marredpally and Gachibowli recorded 11.7 degrees Celsius.

Many other places in Hyderabad recorded 12 to 17 8.8 degrees Celsius this morning.