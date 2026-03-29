Massive Blaze Engulfs Cotton Godown Near Shadnagar; No Casualties Reported

Hyderabad:A major fire broke out at a Cotton Corporation of India godown in Nandigama, near Shadnagar, at around 7.30 am on Saturday. Operations were still on to completely douse the flames when reports last came in.

According to Nandigama police, four fire engines were on the spot. Authorities received a fire call from the security guard at the godown in the morning and rushed immediately. There were no employees present in the unit when the fire broke out. “Our teams have been on the job since morning but cotton seems to have intensified the fire,” a Nandigama police officer said.



So far, no case was registered. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

