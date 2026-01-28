Massive Arrangements Made for Medaram Jathara in Telangana

Hyderabad: Massive arrangements were made for the successful conduct of the 'Maha Jathara' of tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma at Medaram in Mulugu district starting from today. The 'Maha Jathara' begins at 6 pm today with the tribal priests installing deities Saralamma, Govindaraju and Pagididdaraju to the 'gadde' (altar).

Goddess Sammakka would be installed at the altar at 6 pm on January 29. The festival will conclude on January 31. As many as 21 government departments and about 42,000 personnel are involved in organising the festival, including arrival and departure of devotees, provision of basic facilities, security, cleanliness and medical facilities.

The government has divided the 'Maha Jathara' area into eight administrative zones and 42 sectors.

The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) has planned to deploy 4,000 buses for the festival. Over 5,000 health personnel, government ambulances and 40 bike ambulances would be arranged for the mega event.