Massacres That Reinvigorated Telangana Rebellion

Nalgonda: The brutal massacres by Razakars at Gundrampally and Vallala villages in Nalgonda district during the final days of the Nizam's rule played a pivotal role in galvanising local communities to join the Telangana armed struggle.

These tragic incidents remain etched in public memory and continue to inspire residents to honour the sacrifices made in the fight for freedom.

At Gundrampally in Chityal mandal, Razakars, a private armed militia formed by Khasim Razvi to suppor the Nizam, carried out one of the bloodiest attacks in July 1948, killing 200 villagers. The bodies were dumped into an open well near the mosque where the attackers were camped before being buried. Today, an 11-foot martyrs' pylon stands at the site, marking the resting place of those slain.

Razakar commander Maqbool, an aide of Quasim Razvi, orchestrated the killings, terrorising villagers for months. Local Communist Dalams eventually retaliated, attacking the Razakars' mosque hideout and killing 14 of them. The bullet marks on the mosque's walls serve as chilling reminders of the brutal encounter. Among the eyewitnesses is Yesireddy Busi Reddy, who was just eight years old when he witnessed the indiscriminate firing and the dumping of bodies into the well. He recounted how villagers lived in fear as gunfights erupted in the aftermath.

The another massacre at Vallala, located in Shaligowraram mandal, similarly ignited public outrage. In 1948, Razakars shot dead 10 schoolchildren for hoisting the national flag in defiance of the Nizam rule. The slain students, including Anumula Srihari, Gundlapally Butchaiah, Gundlapally Ramaiah, and others, became symbols of youthful courage and sacrifice. A memorial has been built within the premises of the Government Primary School in Vallala to honour their bravery. These massacres, coupled with the growing unrest in the region, prompted farmers, labourers, students and ordinary citizens to join the armed resistance. Historical records indicate that over 2,000 people from Nalgonda district alone lost their lives in the struggle, with 200 martyrs from Gundrampally village,

Every year, on Telangana Liberation Day (September 17), large numbers of people gather at the Gundrampally and Vallala martyr memorials to pay tribute to the fallen. These sites have become important reminders of the region's fight for justice, dignity and self-rule.